Mandan man accused of having sex and having nude photos of minors

Prosecutors say a 52-year-old Mandan man was arrested for forcing minors to have sex with him while he took pictures of them.

Special agents with Homeland Security said Mark Reynolds had nude photographs and videos of multiple minors between the age of 15 and 16.

When interviewed by law enforcement, the minors said Reynolds would contact them on a fake social media account and have them come to his residence in Mandan.

While at Reynold's home, agents said he would sexually assault the girls and take pictures of them naked.

One of the victims told agents she was afraid to leave Reynolds residence because he had a knife collection.

According to the affidavit, Reynolds would convince the girls to send him nude photographs of themselves and their siblings.

The incidents occurred between 2014 and 2017.

Reynolds was arrested for production of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.

