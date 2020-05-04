Mandan man accused of firing gun at man on Washington Street

Bismarck Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting that shut down Washington Street on Wednesday.

Police say 30-year-old Bradley Brander pointed a hand gun at a man and fired a shot into the ground in front of him.

The affidavit says Brander and the owners of the residence got in an argument when Brander pulled a gun on the victim.

Police say the victim threw a sledgehammer at the car as Brander drove away.

When interviewed by police, Brander denied any involvement.

Brander is charged with terrorizing and unlawful possession of a firearm.

His bond is set at $30,000.

