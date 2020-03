Police arrested a Mandan man for child abuse after they say he choked a 7-year-old.

Prosecutors say 73-year-old James Olzweski grabbed the child around the neck, cutting him with his nails.

The child showed up at school with marks on his neck in November.

Officers say the victim has autism.

Olzweski denied hurting the child in an interview with officers.

Olzweski is charged with child neglect and an initial appearance has not yet been scheduled.