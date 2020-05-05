Mandan looks to extend liquor license renewal deadline

Mandan city commissioners continued the discussion of liquor licenses. They're looking to delay the renewal deadline by two months.

Since that date is set in ordinance they directed city staff to write up a change and bring it to the next meeting.

“Focus is then on all of our businesses that have already been in Mandan and already have a liquor license instead of adjusting what the new fee would be if there's any new businesses that come on. While that's important I also think it's important to take care of the businesses we've already had invest in Mandan,” said Amber Larson, Commissioner.

The commission also allowed restaurants with class D licenses to sell curbside alcohol through June 30th.