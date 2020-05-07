Mandan intends to hold graduation ceremony

Mandan Public Schools leaders announced they intend to hold a graduation ceremony at the Starion Sports Complex at 2 p.m. on May 24, however if the weather does not allow this, they may have to move the ceremony up to either May 22 or May 23.

Following the guidance set forth by NDDPI accommodations will still be necessary which include limiting access, seat spacing and some changes to the ceremony to limit direct person-to-person contact.

A final decision on the time will be made early in the week of May 18.

More details about the ceremony will be distributed to families at a later time.