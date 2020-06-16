Mandan city commissioners increase spending limit

Mandan City Commissioners have passed an ordinance raising the spending limit for city departments.

Mandan Public Works is working to raise the limit on how much city departments can spend without bidding.

"It applies across the entire city, but Public Works by nature of fixing and buying things is constantly procuring either goods or services," said Mitch Bitz, Public Works director.

The limit will be raised from $25,000 to $75,000 before going to a formal bid.

"$0 - $10,000 can be made open market. $10,000 - $75,000 you need three written quotes," said Bitz

This was the second hearing for the ordinance and they received no comment from the public.

