Mandan bar owner holds mimosa crawl inspired after possible fake crawl is rescheduled

In November we first told you about a Facebook page by Bar Crawl Unlimited that was selling tickets to game nights and prize packs at bars.

Many people were concerned that it was a scam, and when the events were abruptly rescheduled to September, a Mandan Bar owner decided to host her own event.

Stacy Sturm owns Thomas and Moriarty's in Mandan. She said she contacted at least nine bar owners in the area to create a mimosa crawl of her own so people would get excited about community events again but also to restore trust with customers.

"When I saw that there was this good response to having a mimosa crawl in Bismarck-Mandan, I said: 'well, you know this is a fake crawl?' and people were like: 'aw, that's too bad.' I said: 'well, lets do one'," said Sturm.

According to the Better Business Bureau, Bar Crawls Unlimited also goes by the name "Desert Sky Event Planning" from Arizona and received a F rating. The company still hasn't responded to our request for comment.