Mandan approves purchase of two generators

Mandan approved the purchase of two generators to help keep Mandan running.

One will be installed in the water system in north Mandan and the other will be for the sewage system. The generators are there to keep those systems running in an emergency. Seventy-five percent of the cost is being covered by FEMA.

“Reliability of service to make sure that we're still able to properly serve the residents in two different areas of town should the power go out,” said Justin Froseth, city engineer.

The low bid is saving the city $40,000 that can be used on other utility projects.

