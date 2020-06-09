Hoovestol, Piehl, and Haugen secure seats on the Mandan School Board

Kama Hoovestol, Marnie Piehl, and Darren Haugen have won the election and secured seats on the Mandan School Board.

The three competed for three open seats on the Board.

Incumbent Kama Hoovestol said her focus is to work with the governor and the district on ways students and faculty can return safely to their classroom settings.

Incumbent Marnie Piehl said she wants to work on facility options for the growing community, competitive teacher pay and equipping every kid for their next steps.

Newcomer Darren Haugen said he's motivated to address pandemic-related finances and the issues that stem from growing enrollment.

The member-elects will serve on the board for three years, but there is no limit to how many terms they can serve.

