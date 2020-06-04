Mandan Rodeo Days will happen

It's been a tradition since 1879 and it is on for this summer as well. The rodeo part of Mandan Rodeo Days is a go for July 2, 3 and 4.

You may recall last week, we had a story saying they needed to pre-sell a thousand tickets per night to guarantee expenses would be covered for the event.

Jason Middlestadt is the Committee President and he said the ticket number was not met but a couple of sponsors told Mandan Rodeo Days to keep selling and they would fill in the gap if needed.

The PRCA and WPRA told Jason to expect a big turnout of contestants, especially for the events with slack.

Middlestadt says they've also coordinated schedules with rodeo's in Mobridge, Killdeer and Belle Fourche to accommodate as many cowboys and cowgirls as possible.

