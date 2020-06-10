Mandan Public Works to increase spending limit

A city's public works department keeps utilities flowing, and Mandan wants to increase its purchasing power by $50,000.

The limit is how much they can spend without going to bid, but they still need to collect quotes. From $5,000 - $75,000 they would need three written quotes, and above that the project would go for bid.

"In the end I think it's a good thing, it'll allow for more proficient or efficient purchasing. It is by nature especially of Public Works we are procuring a lot of goods and services on a very consistent basis," said Director Mitch Bitz.

With the current limit of $25,000, staff say they end up buying equipment from out of state.

"You can't buy a new vehicle for under $25,000, therefore we'd be forced to go through formal bidding process or make the purchase through the state bid, which is what recently happened. When we made the purchase off of the state bid it came out of Minnesota this year," said Bitz.

The ordinance has passed its first reading, so residents still have a chance to comment on the issue.

