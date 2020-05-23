Mandan Public Schools holds social distanced graduation

Mandan Public Schools held its socially distanced graduation Friday.

Students were spaced out across the Starion Sports Complex football field. Masks were recommended, but not required.

"I'm just grateful that they are able to have the graduation that the classmates, you know these people have been together for the last thirteen years. That they can celebrate together for the last time,” said family member, Gaylynn Lueder.

The families were asked to socially distance in the stands, and parents weren't allowed onto the field with the grads.