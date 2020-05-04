Mandan Public Schools graduates honored on billboard

The school year is coming to an end and graduation ceremonies are up in the air for school districts all across North Dakota.

Many are finding unique ways to honor their students.

Mandan Public Schools has chosen to display their 2020 graduates on a digital billboard on Main Street in Mandan.

The billboard features Student Yearbook photos throughout the day.

Mandan Public Schools Community Relations Coordinator Jessica Petrick said, "It was just an idea of how we could really recognize them and show them how much we care."

Newman Outdoor Advertising is sponsoring the billboard for the district and plans to keep it up for the remainder of the school year through graduation.