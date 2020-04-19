Mandan Public School establishes a family support line

Mandan Public Schools has established a Family Support Line for those in need during these uncertain times.

Those who need help with their mental health, food assistance, and shelter needs can call the number and receive guidance from a social worker on what resources are available for them.

"With not being face to face in school right now, that's a lot of how we check in with families, check in with students. And with not having that interaction right now, and not knowing what's going on in certain homes, we just felt like we wanted to create another way for, for individuals to reach out."

The Family Support Line will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and the phone number is 701-390-9103.

