Mandan Progress Organization helping small business through gift card sales

The Mandan Progress Organization launched an initiative that will offer discounted gift cards online for local businesses.

The proceeds will help small businesses now and residents can use the gift cards when they're allowed to reopen.

“So it creates some excitement. I think it will introduce mandanites and those outside of our community to some businesses that they might not have considered making purchases at this point in time with what COVID has done to businesses," said Dot Frank, executive director.

Frank says a similar concept in Wahpeton sold out in seven minutes.

