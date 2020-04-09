Mandan Police officers return to full duty after investigation

On February 8, 2020, Mandan Police officers initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle driven by John Prudente Jr. Prudente left the scene.

Officers located him at a home a short distance away. When contact was made with Prudente, he became combative with officers.

Officers were eventually able to handcuff him. Shortly after, Prudente became unresponsive. Officers immediately provided emergency care to him including CPR and an AED.

Mandan Fire Department personnel and Metro Ambulance responded. The male was transported to a local hospital. It was later learned he had died.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to conduct an investigation into the incident. The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

The ND BCI has completed their investigation. The results of the investigation were forwarded to the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office for review. The State’s Attorney’s Office has determined no crime was committed by officers and there will be no criminal charges.

The results of the autopsy concluded the death of Prudente was due to Excited Delirium as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying diagnoses. There was no evidence from the autopsy of excessive use of force.

The two Mandan Police officers who had been placed on administrative leave, Sgt. David Raugust and Officer Mary Hamilton will be returning to full duty.