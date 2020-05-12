Mandan Middle School starts locker clean out

Mandan Middle School teachers took part in an end-of-year tradition usually reserved for students.

They cleaned out the lockers because health guidelines prevented children from coming in.

"It's bittersweet. The end of the school year is always fun to be with the kids and to have to do this without them here it's a sad day," said Mandan Middle School seventh grade English Teacher Melissa Long.

The school is arranging for students to pick up their things next week, with each grade separated on different sides of the building.

It will be drive-thru-style and students will need to turn in their school iPads.

