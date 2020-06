The Mandan Progress Organization (MPO) says it has canceled Art In The Park for "the welfare and availability of volunteers and vendors, the safety of spectators, the additional logistics due to COVID-19 protocol and more.”

MPO says however it will still offer space for vendors who are interested. It will be called “Mandan Market” scheduled for July 3 and 4.

MPO says it is focused on making the 2021 Art In The Park the biggest and best.