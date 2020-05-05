Mandan Main Street bid rejected

The Main Street signals and concrete pavement repair project in Mandan came back 25 percent over estimate.

The commission voted to reject the bid and will discuss what to do at a future meeting.

"With the financial conditions and the economy where it's at right now this is probably the wise move, and I would be very reluctant to move forward by cutting out any of the bulbouts or anything," said Tim Helbling, mayor.

While the bid came in 25 percent above estimate, the city's share of the cost spiked considerably more. The estimate would have the city pay $320,000. On the low bid the city would be paying $1.5 million. Roughly a 500 percent increase.

"In the Urban Grant Program the difference in the bid and estimate the city is responsible for a hundred percent, all of that local, of that amount over the estimate," said Justin Froseth, city engineer.

The total cost of the bid was $5.2 million, which came from Diamond Surface, Inc out of Minnesota.

"I also don't think it's reasonable for us to take more of our local share of funds that are obviously very limited these days and put it towards a project that we realize there're plenty of citizens aren't happy to have happen," said Amber Larson, commissioner.

The project is to resurface Main Street in Mandan from the Heart River Bridge to Twin City Drive, as well as rework the lighting. It will also involve changing the street from a four lane to three lanes through downtown.