Mandan Independence Day Parade cancelled due to coronavirus

The Mandan Progress Organization cancelled this year's annual Independence Day Parade. The Buggies-N-Blues has also been postponed.

“The issues we couldn’t overcome included safely segregating people during the staging process at Dacotah Centennial Park and ensuring the spacing of spectators who sit along the route,” said incoming Director Dot Frank.

As it currently stands, the Mandan Rodeo and Art in the Park Festival will continue. “At this point, we remain optimistic that the Rodeo and Art in the Park can continue,” said retiring MPO Executive Director Del Wetsch.