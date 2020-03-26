Mandan High School students share the love

Mandan High School students are using their time off to share a little joy in the senior community during the pandemic.

A group of five friends set out to Liberty Heights Senior Home to decorate the windows of those who live there with homemade paper hearts.

Yesterday, Liberty Hurley decorated the window of her step-grandma's with hearts.

She said it made her so happy, Liberty decided to spread the love to Liberty Heights with a group from school.

"It's a way to make sure that they feel included in the world still. And that people aren't just pretending like they aren't there," said Hurley.

Liberty says it's been a while since she's been able to give her grandparents a hug, so she's doing what she can to stay close to them.

Liberty is a senior and isn't able to attend prom due to the coronavirus. Her and her friends are using this as an opportunity to get together and spread positivity.