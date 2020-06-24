Mandan Commission looks at banning fireworks

Mandan Commissioners welcomed their new member Tuesday night, Commissioner Joseph Camisa, and then the discussion turned to this year's fireworks.

Mandan Mayor Tim Helbing says many people have contacted him about banning fireworks this year on account of a drought. The mayor discussed the issue with Fire Chief Steve Nardello. They decided not to ban fireworks yet because the fire danger is low, however they could still be banned before the Fourth of July.

“We would have to be in the extreme danger fire index for that to change and we really don't see that,” said Nardello.

If Morton County raises the fire danger and bans fireworks, the city says it will follow suit.

