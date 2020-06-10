Mandan City Commissioners take next step in helping liquor license holders

Mandan City Commissioners took the next step in helping liquor license holders.

They passed the second hearing for a move that would delay the renewal deadline until August, and discount licenses for some of the time businesses were mandated to close.

“I have received a lot of positive comments from liquor license holders that have said thank you to the city for being proactive and thinking of this stuff before being asked and begged to do it. So I think that there's a lot of folks in the community that are struggling and they appreciate any help that they can get,” said Mayor Tim Helbling.

