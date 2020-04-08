Mandan City Commission passes liquor law moratorium for establishments

The Mandan City Commission passed a moratorium allowing restaurants in Mandan to serve sealed containers of alcohol with pickup meals.

It allows restaurants to go through stock before it goes bad.

The moratorium is set to end when the governor lifts restrictions on eating in restaurants.

Mandan’s open container laws still apply, commissioners mentioned that “to-go cups” won’t work, they must be packaged in a different manner.

We will have more details on this decision coming up tonight.

