Mandan City Commission addressing recycling contamination

The Mandan City Commission heard an update on city recycling.

The major issue is contamination.

The average national contamination rate is 25%. The acceptable level is half a percent.

Waste Management says to address the problem, the cost of recycling may need to increase this year.

“It does cost some money but it's one thing that you really feel good about, and wherever you stand on climate change the greenhouse gasses are increasing and this does definitely help with that,” said Paul Kalibabky, public sector services.

Waste Management wanted to remind people that plastic bags are not recyclable.

