Man with prior conviction arrested for raping teenage girl

A 20-year-old Bismarck man was arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage girl on two occasions.

Bismarck Police say in the fall of 2019, Golden Bryant forced the victim to pull over and perform a sex act on him at the Fox Island boat ramp.

Again, between December and January, police say Bryant took advantage of the victim while she was intoxicated and forced her to have sex with him at a party.

Bryant is charged with gross sexual imposition and corruption of a minor.

Court records say Bryant pleaded guilty in March 2019 to another sex crime of promoting obscenity to minors. He was sentenced to two year probation, and given credit for the 233 days served.

