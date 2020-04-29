Man with prior GSI conviction arrested for having child pornography

A 23-year-old Bismarck man was arrested Tuesday for having nine sexual images of children between one and 13 years old.

Bismarck Police were investigating Tyler Satterfield after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, after images of child pornography were linked to his electronics.

Police say they found nine sexual photos of children between one and 13 years old.

Satterfield admitted to the police he received the pictures from the dark web and would distribute them.

Police say the images were received, possessed and distributed between March and April.

According to court documents, Satterfield was convicted of gross sexual imposition in 2012.

Satterfield is charged with promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of certain materials, and failure to register as a sexual offender.

His bond is set at $150,000.

