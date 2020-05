A judge sentenced a Montana man to 10 years in prison for causing a crash that killed a Williston High School student in April of 2019.

Prosecutors charged 28-year-old Samuel Hamilton with criminal vehicular homicide after the crash that killed Alexis Meduna.

Hamilton gets credit for just over a year’s worth of time-served, meaning he’ll be released in 2029 at the latest. He’ll also serve three years of supervised probation after he gets out.