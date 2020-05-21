Man pleads not guilty for shooting cousin and attempting to hide body

A Dickinson man pleaded not guilty in court Thursday to manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

According to records, 44-year-old Jeremy Olheiser is accused of shooting his cousin in March.

Olheiser was later charged with three counts of tampering with evidence in April.

Police said Olheiser moved the victims body into the utility closet and hid it under a rug.

Dickinson PD say Olheiser admitted to shooting the 39-year-old when he was arrested.

A jury trial is scheduled for September in Stark County.

