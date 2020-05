Williston police say they tried to pull a man over for having a broken headlight, but he led them on a chase instead.

They say 43-year-old Dustin Panasuk refused to stop, so they set up spike strips to stop his car. However, he kept driving with flat tires, which caused a fire that caused about $3,000 in damage to the road.

Panasuk faces charges including criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and eluding police.