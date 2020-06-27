Man drowns in apparent accident on Nelson Carlson Lake

A man in his early twenties died Saturday afternoon in an apparent drowning at Nelson Carlson Lake, according to the Ward County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Nicholas Wooster tells Your News Leader the department received a report around 3 p.m. of an incident at the lake.

Wooster said it appears a kayak tipped over, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He said another person in the kayak survived.

Ward County deputies, Max/Garrison Ambulance service, and Burlington/Ward County dive teams all responded, according to the sergeant.

Wooster said at this point it appears to be an accident and no foul play is being considered.

He said the victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.