Man charged with cyberstalking and attempted sexual exploitation changes plea to guilty

A Bismarck man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for harassing a teenage girl online.

Fifty-one-year-old Curtis McGarvey pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of materials involving the sexual explosion of minor, and cyberstalking.

Prosecutors say McGarvey was harassing a teenage girl for nearly two years beginning in June of 2016 when she reported to police that someone had accessed her cell phone and deleted messages.

The affidavit says police found numerous covert cameras and hard drives at McGarvey’s home.

On those hard drives were more than 50 photos both edited and unedited of the teenager.

McGarvey will be sentenced on June 23.