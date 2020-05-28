Man arrested for shooting gun outside of Mandan bar

A Mandan man was arrested Wednesday after Police said he fired a gun in downtown Mandan.

Mandan Police said witnesses saw 50-year-old Chad Wetzel fire a handgun into the air outside of the Silver Dollar Bar.

According to court documents, when Police arrived, Wetzel handed them the gun and claimed someone had stolen it from him and fired a round.

While arresting Wetzel, officers said he began resisting.

Wetzel later told police he fired the gun because he was helping clean up the city from local biker gangs.

He is charged with reckless endangerment, preventing arrest, and discharged of firearm in city.

Wetzel is being held on a $1,500 bond and is not allowed to enter any liquor businesses.

