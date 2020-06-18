Man arrested for pushing boulder off cliff at Double Ditch Overlook

A Mandan man was arrested for pushing rocks off a cliff while people were walking underneath, according to Police.

Deputies with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Charles Gipp rolled a 700 pound boulder off the ledge at the Double Ditch Overlook Wednesday night.

A witness told deputies she was walking her dogs along the shoreline when the rock came rolling at her, landing on the walkway.

Deputies said Gipp told them he rolled the rock off the ledge for spiritual reasons. He resisted deputies and told them to shoot him while being arrested.

Gipp is charged with reckless endangerment, preventing arrest and criminal mischief.

His bond is set at $750.

