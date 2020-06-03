Man arrested for hitting a woman in the head with a rock

A Bismarck man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman with a rock Tuesday morning.

Bismarck Police said 25-year-old Allen Derockbraine came up behind a woman at the Bismarck Motor Motel and hit her in the head with a rock.

The victim told Police he continued to kick and punch her while she was on the ground.

According to court documents, police found Dereockbraine running on 26th Ave. He admitted to officers he hit the woman with the rock.

Derockbraine is charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

His bond is set at $25,000.

