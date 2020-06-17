Man arrested for high-speed chase with stolen car

A Bismarck man is accused of stealing a car and taking Troopers on a high-speed chase through Burleigh County.

North Dakota Highway Patrol said they attempted to stop Michael Heinrich on I-94 after they clocked him going 115 mph on Monday, Heinrich pulled off at Menoken and continued to flee from Police.

According to the affidavit, Heinrich swerved around Troopers attempting to spike the tires on his car and also swerved into a ditch to avoid hitting a NDHP car head on.

Heinrich told Troopers he ran because his license was suspended and he was scared.

Troopers said the car was stolen in Bismarck. NDHP located a syringe and methamphetamine residue in the car.

Heinrich is charged with theft, fleeing a police officer, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.

His bond is set at $15,000.