State troopers say a 21-year-old California man ran from troopers and then crashed into a ditch while driving drunk early Sunday morning in Williston.

Law enforcement says Flavio Velazquez fled on 26th street W. The trooper says he didn't pursue. Instead, he found Velazquez after the crash.

Velazquez faces DUI and fleeing charges, along with citations for speeding and running a stop sign.