Man arrested for coughing on Mandan Walmart employees, claiming he has COVID-19

A Bismarck man was arrested Saturday accused of coughing on Walmart employees.

Mandan Police say 65 year old Thomas Rensch coughed on two Walmart employees and told them he had coronavirus.

Police say Rensch said he was upset one of the main entrances to the store was locked.

According to the affidavit, Rensch told the employees he had tested positive for the virus and hoped they would contract it.

Rensch is charged with terrorizing.

His bond is set at $10,000, and to have no contact with the victims.