Man arrested for beating up and robbing man at Mandan car wash

Police say the 32-year-old victim and Morin had arranged to meet at the car wash Friday morning.

The affidavit says Morin got in the car with the victim and 20-year-old Summer Lebeau.

Police say another man came to the drivers side door and pointed a shotgun at the victim.

Morin pulled the victim out of the passenger side door and began kicking and punching him says Mandan Police.

Morin, Lebeau and two other unidentified men stole $300 and fled.

When Police arrested Morin later in the morning, they located the shotgun in his car.

Morin is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, criminal conspiracy. Possession of a short barrel weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and simple assault.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

