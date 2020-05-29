Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer charged with 2 counts of murder

A man accused of killing a Grand Forks police officer and a 61-year-old woman is being charged with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Salamah Pendleton, 41, is scheduled for a bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. in Grand Forks District Court on Friday for his charges, according to court records.

Pendleton faces a total of eight charges. Besides the murder and attempted murder charges, he’s being charged with one count each of terrorizing, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.

According to court documents released Friday, law enforcement seized several weapons and boxes of ammunition from inside his apartment.

This began Wednesday when Grand Forks sheriff’s deputies were serving an eviction notice at 2627 S. 17th St.

Deputies knocked and received no answer at the door. When they went inside, deputies observed Pendleton retreat to a bedroom.

Pendleton was ordered to come out of the bedroom. Deputies then breached the door, and that’s when he began firing multiple rounds with an AK-47 5.45 caliber at Cpl. Ron Nord and Sgt. Kelly McLean.

One of Pendleton's rounds fatally hit Lola Gwen Moore, 61, who was present inside the apartment, according to court documents.

Later, Grand Forks police officers Cody Holte and Cpl. Pat Torok joined the shootout.

The officers maintained their position in the apartment's living room and dining room area.

Pendleton refused to surrender to officers. He eventually opened the bedroom door and started firing his AK-47 at law enforcement, according to court documents.

A shootout allegedly ensued with law enforcement returning fire.

Investigators said Cpl. Nord was hit in the upper right thigh with a round fired by Pendleton.

According to court documents, Holte, 29, was shot three times by Pendleton and pronounced dead upon arriving at Altru Hospital.

Pendleton was also shot and taken to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the shooting was done, investigators located 41 fired shell casings from Pendleton’s AK-47.

Inside Pendleton’s apartment, law enforcement located a KELTEC 9mm Luger Handgun; a Tantal AK-47 5.45 caliber; Remington 597 .22 caliber rifle; several full and empty magazines for the mentioned firearms; and boxes of various calibers of ammunition.