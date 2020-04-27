Man accused of convincing teens to send pornographic pictures and having sex with 13-year-old

A Bismarck man accused of exchanging nude photos with teens was arrested Friday.

Bismarck Police say 21-year-old Dawson Rouse added four teens on Snapchat and convinced them to send him nude pictures.

Officers say Rouse convinced three of the teens to sneak out of their homes and meet with him.

According to the affidavit, Rouse inappropriately touched all three girls, and had sex with one of them who was 13-years-old.

Police say the incidents happened between January 1 and April 15.

Rouse is charged with four counts of luring a minor by computer, use of a minor in a sexual performance, promoting obscenity to a minor, and gross sexual imposition.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond, and no contact with the victims or anyone under 18 years old.

