Man accused of attacking victim with metal bar in downtown Bismarck

Bismarck Police arrested a man Tuesday night for hitting a victim in the head with a metal bar in downtown Bismarck.

Bismarck Police said 28-year-old William Horneman approached a group of men on 5th Street and hit one of them in the face with a metal bar.

While running away from the men, police said Horneman stopped a vehicle to ask for help, he then hit the vehicle with the same metal bar.

According to the affidavit, when arrested Horneman said the group was attacking him, so he hit the man in self-defense.

Video surveillance in the area showed Horneman approach the group and begin chasing multiple people swinging the metal bar.

Horneman is charged with aggravated assault and criminal mischief.

His bond is set at $2,500.

