Mall-goer shopping patterns changing amidst pandemic

Shopping is slowly returning to normal for consumers at Kirkwood Mall. Mall management told Your News leader mall traffic hasn't stopped since the pandemic, but patterns have changed.

While most stores in the mall aren't considered high contact, many decided to close anyways to help stop the spread of covid-19. But now, stores like out of town have reopened and are trying to get back to normal.

Logan Blankenbaker isn't letting virus concerns stop her from finding the perfect graduation outfit.

"I'm not really nervous about anything. Whatever is going to happen is going to happen anyways," said Bowman resident Blankenbaker.

The Bowman high schooler headed to Bismarck the weekend businesses reopened to check out the shops and stopped by again the following week. Mall management say she's not alone.

"A lot of our tenants started reopening on May 1st. Once that happened, we saw traffic right away that weekend-- that Friday and Saturday," said Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson.

Shop owners say business still isn't what it once was, but shopping traffic has surprised them.

"It's a little bit slower. But still, there's been a decent amount of people out and about shopping. It's closer to normal than I thought it would be," said Out of Town owner Brooke Leno.

Although the mall never closed, management says they've seen an up tick in shoppers since all businesses were able to reopen.

You can visit the Kirkwood mall website to find out if your favorite stores are open.

