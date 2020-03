As of Monday night, Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck may see a few less major retail stores open for business due to the pandemic.

"Bath and Body Works" as well as "Hot Topic" notified their customers through eml that they would be closing all stores nationwide to protect their customers as well as their employees.

Kirkwood Mall "Bath and Body Works" store manager, Christy Jelsing, told Your News Leader that stores are tentatively scheduled to reopen on March 30th.