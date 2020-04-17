Maintaining good dental health during COVID-19

A Minot dentist says patients need to maintain good hygiene practices to avoid worsening any issues while social distancing.

Dr. Mark Hildahl of Souris Valley Dental Group says his first concern is patients' general health, along with avoiding a small cavity getting bigger, and a deeper cavity getting infected.

"You're home a lot more. You're going to be preparing more meals. You're eating a little bit differently and not using up maybe as much energy, but hopefully people will still maintain their general health and preventive care," Hildahl said.

Hildahl hopes that regular dental care can return in a few weeks, or next month.

