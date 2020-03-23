MainStream Boutique of Minot closing its doors

A downtown Minot staple will close its doors permanently, reflecting the current national economic uncertainty for many small-business owners.

MainStream Boutique of Minot owner Pam Karpenko said she will close her business after selling out of her current merchandise.

She declined to speak on camera at this time, but shared a heartfelt message on social media Monday regarding her decision.

Her post garnered an outpouring of support for her and the business.

Karpenko tells Your News Leader several factors played in to the decision, including the impact COVID-19 is having on the economy, struggles in the oil and ag sectors in North Dakota, and the increase in online shopping.

Karpenko says she will lay out a plan for selling her remaining inventory while respecting current practices of social distancing. She had closed her business temporarily to foot traffic Saturday in response to the current health crisis, but offered free shipping and local delivery, as well as online shopping through social media.

She says she loved creating the boutique to help women in the community feel confident in their own style.

Karpenko opened the shop in January 2014.