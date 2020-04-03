Magic City Lions Club helping local businesses with Facebook gift card contests

A local service club is trying to kickstart local businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

It's a new time for The Foundry as it tries to sell goods from its 60 makers.

"We are thinking outside of the box, that's for sure. Bills come due, and so we started doing Facebook live sales where people could comment 'sold,' give us their email and then we would send them an invoice," said owner/shopkeeper Rachael Walz.

In the meantime, the Magic City Lions Club has stepped up to help The Foundry and others by buying gift cards to give away in Facebook contests.

"It was more or less the mom and pop stores, the downtown stores, the other local businesses out and throughout the community that are really shut down or seeing very limited traffic," said club president Josh Ressler.

Walz says the gift cards can have several benefits during the COVID-19 era.

"It's money that the business can use either for an immediate need, or hopefully they're not robbing Peter to pay Paul. It's something that we know the funds are there, our customers are going to show up when this is all said and done, and hopefully it will bring more traffic to our store," Walz said.

Walz adds she'll continue to operate in a unique concept. The gift cards can be a helpful start.

Ressler says the Magic City Lions Club each gift card is worth $50, and they're planning on using about $1,400 for the project.

