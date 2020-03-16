Magic City Day Care Center remains open to accommodate with schools closed

Once Magic City Day Care Center Director and Owner Sarah Seay saw that Minot Public Schools was closing, she said she knew there would still need to be a place for kids.

"We have many parents who have very important jobs such as healthcare workers, firefighters, police officers. It's important to them that they have somewhere safe that they feel comfortable with, and they have healthcare available so they can contribute to do their job and keep our community safe and healthy," Seay said.

Magic City Hoagies operator and owner Christine Staley is able to keep working thanks to an open daycare center.

"It can be dicey, but if you're stuck what do you do? What do you do? This is when the community comes out," Staley said.

Staley added that parents need to be aware of any potential red flags by asking the right questions. Magic City Day Care Center is adjusting to a fluid situation as accommodations continue to change, including a new CDC-recommended bleach recipe for cleaning.

"I've actually been working with our licensors. If we need to make an adjustment to our licensing and the way that we operate to take an influx of more school-age kids, we'll have the capacity to do so. We have set it up to where we're cleaning our commons area at least three times a day with that heightened bleach recipe to be able to kill any germs that are in the air, and definitely try to keep everything as clean as possible and everybody as healthy as possible," Seay said.

Staley sees the Magic City making the best out of an unprecedented situation.

"This is the best we can do. We're trying to help and support our neighbors, [friends, family and co-workers]. We're all in this together, and this is something that we've never seen... all we can do is just really try to lend each other a hand," Staley said.

Magic City Day Center announced on its Facebook page that it has school-aged drop-in spots available t