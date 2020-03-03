Magic City Blessing Bank supports victims of apartment fire

The Magic City Blessing Bank is one of the community's newest nonprofits, but they're already making a world of difference for victims of the fire.

The bank is providing care packages of needed items as well as what the blessing bank typically does, providing personal care items.

The boxes contain things that you may not want to use second hand like towels and a pillowcase.

Organization coordinator Chuck Kranz says they partnered with IMM after they reached out to members of the community to sponsor residents.

“And so, different people chose to just take one resident to do what they could to restore their life and order, and I thought rather than just taking on one with these we would try to get them to all of them. So there are certain residents working on other things but the Magic City Blessings bank is trying to help all of them,” Kranz said.

We reached out to IMM who told us that the needs of the victims have changed.

Instead of clothes, now they are reaching out for food, nonperishable items and gently used furniture.