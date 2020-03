Minot State announced that they are working with on-campus students to relocate them now that the university will finish out the rest of the semester online.

The school announced they sent a letter to students asking them to move out by March 30.

They say they are making arrangements for all students, and no one will be removed or kicked out of the dorm.

The letter to students also said that they will be provided pro-rated adjustments for their housing and dining charges.